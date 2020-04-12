|
|
MORGAN
GEORGINA "INA" (nee Rodgers)
On April 8, 2020, of Lafayette Hill formerly of Florida and Doylestown, age 92. Wife of the late Thomas Morgan, Jr. Mother of Thomas Morgan, III. She was a loving aunt to Debra L., Robert B., Sr. and Gary R. Rodgers. Grandmother of Marian and Ian. Services private. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to The Masonic Village, 801 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, 19444.
www.lownes.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 12, 2020