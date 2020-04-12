The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
GEORGINA "INA" (Rodgers) MORGAN

On April 8, 2020, of Lafayette Hill formerly of Florida and Doylestown, age 92. Wife of the late Thomas Morgan, Jr. Mother of Thomas Morgan, III. She was a loving aunt to Debra L., Robert B., Sr. and Gary R. Rodgers. Grandmother of Marian and Ian. Services private. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to The Masonic Village, 801 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, 19444.

www.lownes.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 12, 2020
