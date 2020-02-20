|
KEEGAN
GERALD A.
Feb. 18, 2020. Beloved husband
of Edith H. (nee Boyle). Devoted father of Edie A. Sheply (Hill) and Kimberly Keegan (Ray). Loving Poppy of Ashley and Nicholas. Jerry will also be sadly missed by his large extended loving family. A devoted golfer, he always had a joke for everyone. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday 8:30 to 10:30 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Phila. In lieu of flowers, contributions to ., Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St. #102, Phila., PA 19106 in his memory would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 20, 2020