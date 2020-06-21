GERALD A. "GERRY" NIETOPSKI
NIETOPSKI
GERALD A. "GERRY"


Passed away peacefully at age 84 on June 14, 2020 in Buffalo, N.Y. Dear son of the late Harry and Sally (Kaczorowski) Nietopski. Beloved husband of Christina M. (D'Orazio) Nietopski. and father of the late Mark James Nietopski. Cherished son-in-law of the late John and Rose Marie (Taddeo) D'Orazio of Ardmore, Pa. Brother-in-law of Dolores A. (D'Orazio) DiSanto and Dino DiSanto. Uncle of Maryann DiSanto, and Carolann (DiSanto) McKinley (William). Cherished cousin of the D'Orazio and Taddeo families. Godfather of seven. Gerry served in the US Army Reserves for 6 years. Memorial donations in Gerry's memory may be made to Cansius High School, class of 1953 Scholarship Fund, 1180 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209, where Gerry was named All-Catholic for Baseball. Family and friends may call 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Tuesday June 23 in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 E. Eagle Rd, Havertown, Pa. 19083 followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. in St. Denis Church, Havertown. Interment St. Denis Cemetery.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.
