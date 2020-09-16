89, of Spring City,
PA, entered eternal life on September 10, 2020. Devoted son of the late Arthur and Margaret Stodder, beloved brother of Marion Goldschmidt and Lois Flatley. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Born in Milwaukee, WI, And raised in Rosemont, PA, Jerry was a graduate of Villanova University. After his service in the Navy, Jerry entered the seminary at Villanova and was ordained an Augustinian priest. He served the ministry for many years before returning to the secular life. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Augustinian Fund, P.O. Box 340, Villanova PA 19085. McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore mcconaghyfuneralhome.com