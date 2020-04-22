|
WRIGHT
GERALD "JERRY" E.
64, of Cape May, NJ formerly of Williamstown, NJ passed away suddenly on April 20, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Sharon A. (nee O'Neill); Son, Jerry (Jillian); Daughter, Nikki; Sisters, Pat (Bob) Jones and Helen (Donia); Brothers, John (Pat) and Bob (Chrissy); Many nieces and nephews, and his beloved dogs Seamus and Neville. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Helen, as well as brothers, Joe, Michael, and Jimmy.
Due to the current pandemic, services are limited to immediate family members. A celebration of life event will be held at a later date.
