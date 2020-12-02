64, died suddenly on November 18, 2020. Born in Upper Darby, PA on September 21, 1956, he was predeceased by his parents Leo V. and Marie A. (Colmer) Fischer. After attending St. Bernadette's Grade School and Upper Darby High School, he served in the Navy as an Aviation Warfare Systems Operator (Aircrew) AW in Japan and the Philippines. After the Navy, he worked in the field of fire/security alarm systems. Gerry will be forever remembered as an American History buff, a voracious reader, and an avid Philadelphia sports fan who enjoyed watching the Phillies, the Flyers and the Eagles with his friends. He also liked to play golf and go to the Jersey shore. He is survived by brothers Leo J. Fischer of Dallas, TX, Daniel J. Fischer (Jan) of Lansdale, PA and Kenneth J. Fischer (Janet) of Beloit, KS and three nieces, two nephews and seven great nieces and nephews. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday December 4th at 9:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. at St. Bernadette Parish, 1035 Turner Ave., Drexel Hill, PA. Mass will be live streamed at https://www.stbl.org/view-mass-online
. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Make-A-Wish (wish.org
), American Cancer Society
(cancer.org
), or the National Kidney Foundation
(kidney.org
). www.ruffenachfuneralhome.com