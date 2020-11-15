1/1
Gerald H. Gallagher
Of Philadelphia, age 88 passed away on November 10, 2020. He is Preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary (Mullin). Father to Gerard Jr. (Michelle), KC (Arlene), Michael (Donna), Mary Theresa (Dan) and John (Natalie). He was the grandfather to 14 and great grandfather to 9. Jerry was born and raised in Philadelphia and was the son to late John and Mae Gallagher. Brother to late Joseph, Jack (Marge), Ernie (Ginny) Gallagher. He proudly served his country during the Korean War as a Corpsman in the U.S. Navy. Jerry was a long time coach, mentor and officer of the Olney Eagles Boys Club. He was passionate about High School sports serving as a volunteer for LaSalle High School Football and for many years for Cardinal Dougherty High School Football. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Jerry's Life Celebration on Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020 starting at 9:00 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 8502 Frankford Ave., Phila, 19136. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Renfrew Center 320 King of Prussia Rd. Radnor PA 19087 or to the Breathing Room Foundation 8310 Brookside Road, Elkins Park, PA 19027. Family service by JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD. To share your fondest memories of Jerry, visit www.lifecelebration.com 1-800-GIVNISH


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Celebration of Life
09:00 AM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
NOV
17
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
