Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
Interment
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
8:45 AM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
830 High-land Road
Newtown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALD DOUGHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALD J. "JERRY" DOUGHERTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERALD J. "JERRY" DOUGHERTY Notice
DOUGHERTY
GERALD "JERRY" J.
Passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020. He was 86. Jerry was born in Darby, PA to Kathryn (nee Finn) and James Dougherty. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Maryanne (nee Epler); sons, Jerry Jr. of Aurora, CO and Terence of Lower Gwynedd, PA; grandsons, Colby and Christopher; as well as many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Interment will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 8:45 A.M. in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 High-land Road, Newtown, PA 18940. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry's name to Alzeimers Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or www.alzfdn.org. Condolences can be made to the Dougherty family by visiting
www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERALD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -