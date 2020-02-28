|
|
DOUGHERTY
GERALD "JERRY" J.
Passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020. He was 86. Jerry was born in Darby, PA to Kathryn (nee Finn) and James Dougherty. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Maryanne (nee Epler); sons, Jerry Jr. of Aurora, CO and Terence of Lower Gwynedd, PA; grandsons, Colby and Christopher; as well as many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Interment will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 8:45 A.M. in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 High-land Road, Newtown, PA 18940. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry's name to Alzeimers Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or www.alzfdn.org. Condolences can be made to the Dougherty family by visiting
www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 28, 2020