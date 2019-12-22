Home

Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue
Lackawanna, NY 14218
(716) 824-3007
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
8:45 AM
Our Lady of Victory Basilica
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:15 AM
Our Lady of Victory Basilica
GERALD J. O'NEILL

GERALD J. O'NEILL
O'NEILL
GERALD J.
Of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of Buffalo, NY, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, PA. Entered into rest on Dec. 10, 2019; son of the late John and Mary (nee Shea) O'Neill; brother of the late Michael (late Kathleen) Ryan, of Pendleton, NY; late John (late Winifred), of Tonawanda, NY, late Dennis (late Aurora), of Buffalo, NY, late Helen (late Max) Putz, of Port Jervis, NY, late Margaret (late Joseph) Cernuto, of Glendale, CA, late Mary (late Albert) Sonnelitter, and late William; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Services were held by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 22, 2019
