GERALD S. "JERRY" SEGAL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GERALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEGAL
GERALD "JERRY" S.


age 79, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020 at his home in Blue Bell, PA surrounded by family. Beloved husband of 57 years to Carolyn (nee Cohen). Loving father of Traci (Stephen) Ernst and Marci Sachs. Proud Poppop of Zac, Jake, Allie and Lily Ernst and Ben Sachs. Brother of Selma Glanzberg-Krestal and Rhoda Hasson. Jerry is also remembered lovingly by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Jerry was born, raised, and educated in Philadelphia. He grew up in Wynnefield, graduated from Overbrook High School, Drexel University and Temple University School of Law. As a young trial lawyer, Jerry started a small law firm which has grown into Segal, Berk, Gaines & Liss. He supported many Democratic politicians and enjoyed talking about his days working on their campaigns. Jerry served on the boards of many notable Philadelphia organizations such as Independence Blue Cross, Abramson Center, Historic Philadelphia, Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, The Mayor's Commission on People with Disabilities, and The Governor's Cabinet & Advisory Committee for People with Disabilities. Jerry was also appointed to serve as a member of the President's National Council on Disabilities by President Bill Clinton. Jerry was driven and successful in his professional life and he embraced that same tenacity when working on his greatest love, helping others. Jerry was an active member of many philanthropic organizations and anyone who knew him benefitted from his passion. After unsuccessful neck surgery in 1988 left Jerry paralyzed, he never gave up and against all odds learned to walk again as a patient at Magee Rehabilitation Hospital. Jerry was inspired by his time at Magee and wanted to give back to help future patients. He combined his love for golf with his passion for helping others and thus, the first Jerry Segal Classic was held in 1990. The Classic is Magee's largest fund-raising event, and over the past 30 years, the annual golf outing has raised more than $20 Million for the patients at Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.
As the ultimate optimist, Jerry lived by the motto that "when life gives you lemons, make lemonade;" and he instilled that belief in all of those around him. Some of his happiest moments were spent inspiring patients at Magee to overcome adversity and to believe in a way back. He conquered many physical battles, and never allowed them to keep him from being the best husband, father, Poppop, sibling, and friend. He will always be remembered for his kindness and perseverance.
A graveside service will take place at Montefiore Cemetery on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In Jerry's memory, please consider supporting The Jerry Segal Classic, benefitting Magee Rehabilitation Hospital, 1513 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 29, 2020
A great man and friend. Jerry was always there for you. An honor to have known him
Richard Nutinsky
Friend
June 29, 2020
Carolyn... So very sorry...
Susan Segal Berrigan
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved