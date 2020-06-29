SEGAL





age 79, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020 at his home in Blue Bell, PA surrounded by family. Beloved husband of 57 years to Carolyn (nee Cohen). Loving father of Traci (Stephen) Ernst and Marci Sachs. Proud Poppop of Zac, Jake, Allie and Lily Ernst and Ben Sachs. Brother of Selma Glanzberg-Krestal and Rhoda Hasson. Jerry is also remembered lovingly by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Jerry was born, raised, and educated in Philadelphia. He grew up in Wynnefield, graduated from Overbrook High School, Drexel University and Temple University School of Law. As a young trial lawyer, Jerry started a small law firm which has grown into Segal, Berk, Gaines & Liss. He supported many Democratic politicians and enjoyed talking about his days working on their campaigns. Jerry served on the boards of many notable Philadelphia organizations such as Independence Blue Cross, Abramson Center, Historic Philadelphia, Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, The Mayor's Commission on People with Disabilities, and The Governor's Cabinet & Advisory Committee for People with Disabilities. Jerry was also appointed to serve as a member of the President's National Council on Disabilities by President Bill Clinton. Jerry was driven and successful in his professional life and he embraced that same tenacity when working on his greatest love, helping others. Jerry was an active member of many philanthropic organizations and anyone who knew him benefitted from his passion. After unsuccessful neck surgery in 1988 left Jerry paralyzed, he never gave up and against all odds learned to walk again as a patient at Magee Rehabilitation Hospital. Jerry was inspired by his time at Magee and wanted to give back to help future patients. He combined his love for golf with his passion for helping others and thus, the first Jerry Segal Classic was held in 1990. The Classic is Magee's largest fund-raising event, and over the past 30 years, the annual golf outing has raised more than $20 Million for the patients at Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.As the ultimate optimist, Jerry lived by the motto that "when life gives you lemons, make lemonade;" and he instilled that belief in all of those around him. Some of his happiest moments were spent inspiring patients at Magee to overcome adversity and to believe in a way back. He conquered many physical battles, and never allowed them to keep him from being the best husband, father, Poppop, sibling, and friend. He will always be remembered for his kindness and perseverance.A graveside service will take place at Montefiore Cemetery on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In Jerry's memory, please consider supporting The Jerry Segal Classic, benefitting Magee Rehabilitation Hospital, 1513 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102.