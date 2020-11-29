Passed away at his home in Drexel Hill, PA on November 16, 2020. He was born to Pauline Anna (nee Shiminski) and George Schultz in Philadelphia. He is the brother of the late Irene Rogers and Edward Schultz. He is survived by his sister-in-law Frances Schultz and nephews Paul (Deborah) of Harleysville, PA, Matthew (Judith) of Lansdowne, PA and Erich (Elizabeth) of San Rafael, CA. He was the great uncle of Erica, Brian, Helen, Evann, Ingrid and Anton. Born in Philadelphia, Gerry was raised in the Northern Liberties neighborhood of the city. Gerry had a wonderful dry sense of humor, always dressed well and was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He will be missed by his family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store