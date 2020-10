Or Copy this URL to Share

Of Philadelphia, PA. on October 2, 2020. Age 80. Relatives and friends are invited to Service Friday, 10:00 A.M. at Faith Tabernacle Church of the Living God, 553 Spruce Street, Camden, NJ where friends may call after 8:30 A.M. Int. Chelten Hills Cem. Arr. CARL MILLER FH.



