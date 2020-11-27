November 22, 2020. Age 95 (nee Greenblatt) Born Apr. 16,1925. Wife of the late Leon Wesley Bell. Daughter of the late Phillip A. and Anna (Pavel) Greenblatt. Graduate of the Steven's School 1937, Clara Barton School 1939, Olney High School 1943, and The Powers School 1945. Retired from the U.S. Naval Aviation Supply office (ASO), U.S. Naval Intelligence Logistic Command (NAVILCO). Was an equipment Spec. G S-9. Was an active member of the United Service Command (USO) of Philadelphia and South Jersey. Survived by Sons Robert S. Bell and Wife Joann (Arnold), Granddaughter Melissa Sample, Great Grandsons William and Shane. Michael A. Bell and Wife Elizabeth (Paine), Grandson David and Granddaughter Elaina. Sister of the Late Sidney A. Greenblatt. Survived by Sister-In-Law Lois Greenblatt and many nieces and nephews. Donations in her memory may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
