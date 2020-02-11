Home

GERALDINE (Scavetti) CHINNICI

GERALDINE (Scavetti) CHINNICI Notice
CHINNICI
GERALDINE (nee Scavetti)
Passed away on February 9, 2020. Beloved Wife of the late Joseph; loving aunt of George and Dolly DiIoia, Jacquline Grendysa, Charlotte Dobson, Kenneth W. Dobson Jr., and Michael and Donna Renzulli; great aunt of Anthony and Judy DiIoia, Brenda DiIoia, Christopher Grendysa, Connor M. Dobson, and Marlo Renzulli. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on WEDNESDAY at 10:00 A.M. St. Paul's Church, 10th and Christian Sts. Entombment to follow at Calvary Cem. Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to The , 1500 Walnut St., Suite 301, Phila., PA 19102.


Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 11, 2020
