MOSKAL82, formerly of Malvern, PA and recently of Newark, DE passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Genesis Brackenville Center, Hockessin, DE. Gerry will be remembered for her devotional faith, love of travel with her husband, Bernie, her dry humor, sharp wit and love of books, crossword puzzles and solitaire.Gerry was predeceased by her Mother, Laura DePietro, and her husband Bernard, with whom she shared forty-seven years of marriage. Gerry will be dearly missed by her niece, Barbara Zuroick and her husband Ken, their family, nephew Stephen Dylinski and his wife Jeannine along with many nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church, 104 Channing Ave, Malvern, PA on Friday, August 21 at 11:00 A.M. with visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M.Special thanks to the staff at Somerford Place who treated Gerry like family and to the staff at Genesis Brackenville for their care and compassion.

