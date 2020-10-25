1/
Sister Geraldine M. Martin Duffy CSFN
on October 22, 2020 at age 85. Survived by her sister Loretta Ward, her cousins Mercedes Duffy of Bristol. PA, Margie Dupre of Flemington, NJ and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth. Interment will be private in keeping with current health and safety guidelines of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, Holy Family Province. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Sister Martin at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sr. Martin's name to the Sisters of the Holy Family Development Office, 310 North River Rd., Des Plaines IL 60016 would be appreciated. To share your messages of remembrance, please visit our https://nazarethcsfn.org/in-memoriam

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 25, 2020.
