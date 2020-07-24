1/
GERALDINE M. (Ferro) METZGER
METZGER
GERALDINE M. (nee Ferro)
July 21, 2020, age 88. Wife of the late Harrison. Beloved mother of Harrison (Bernice), Kathleen (Bob) Scheiblein, Stephen (Regina), Christopher (Lisa), the late Thomas and the late George. She is survived by 16 devoted grandchildren, 26 loving great-grandchildren and three cherished great great grandchildren. Dear sister in law of Michael (Carol) and Margaret Mary (the late Joseph) Santora. Services will be private. Donations in Gerry's name may be made to Special Olympics, www.specialolympics.org To share a memory of Gerry, please visit www.tjfluehr.com




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
