METZGERGERALDINE M. (nee Ferro)
July 21, 2020, age 88. Wife of the late Harrison. Beloved mother of Harrison (Bernice), Kathleen (Bob) Scheiblein, Stephen (Regina), Christopher (Lisa), the late Thomas and the late George. She is survived by 16 devoted grandchildren, 26 loving great-grandchildren and three cherished great great grandchildren. Dear sister in law of Michael (Carol) and Margaret Mary (the late Joseph) Santora. Services will be private. Donations in Gerry's name may be made to Special Olympics
, www.specialolympics.org
