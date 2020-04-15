Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for GERARD ARGETSINGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERARD FRANCIS ARGETSINGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERARD FRANCIS ARGETSINGER Notice
ARGETSINGER
GERARD FRANCIS


Age 92, of Mount Laurel, NJ, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. Mr. Argetsinger was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA before moving to Mount Laurel 48 years ago. He served his country honorably within the U.S. Army. In his leisure, he enjoyed traveling, playing tennis and watching the Phillies and Eagles. But above all, he cherished the time spent with family and friends and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.
Gerard is survived by his beloved spouse, Rosemarie Argetsinger (nee Sisca); sister, Dorothy Tolen; in-laws, Charlotte and William Crighton, Richard and Catherine Sisca; nephews, Fr. Francis, Timothy, Andy, Billy; nieces, Patricia, Colleen, Jennifer, Barbara, Carol.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Gerard's name may be made to Monastery of the Holy Spirit at 2625 Highway 212 SW, Conyers, GA 30094-4044. Arrangements by

MOUNT LAUREL
HOME FOR FUNERALS

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERARD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -