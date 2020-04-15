|
ARGETSINGER
GERARD FRANCIS
Age 92, of Mount Laurel, NJ, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. Mr. Argetsinger was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA before moving to Mount Laurel 48 years ago. He served his country honorably within the U.S. Army. In his leisure, he enjoyed traveling, playing tennis and watching the Phillies and Eagles. But above all, he cherished the time spent with family and friends and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.
Gerard is survived by his beloved spouse, Rosemarie Argetsinger (nee Sisca); sister, Dorothy Tolen; in-laws, Charlotte and William Crighton, Richard and Catherine Sisca; nephews, Fr. Francis, Timothy, Andy, Billy; nieces, Patricia, Colleen, Jennifer, Barbara, Carol.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Gerard's name may be made to Monastery of the Holy Spirit at 2625 Highway 212 SW, Conyers, GA 30094-4044. Arrangements by
MOUNT LAUREL
HOME FOR FUNERALS
