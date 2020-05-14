CONWAY, SR
GERARD JAMES
Age 68, of Philadelphia, PA, passed on May 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Cheryll (nee Marrone) Conway; loving father of Gerard J. Conway, Jr. "Kid", Jason Conway and Serena Conway; devoted grandfather of Kailyn, Maddon and Connor; dear brother of Mildred "Chickie" Pacchianelli (Bob), brother-in-law of Dottie Conway and Joe Mackle. Predeceased by brother, James Conway, III and sister, Anne Mackle.
Services and Interment will be held privately.Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arrs. by: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 610-353-6300
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 14, 2020.