On October 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Christine (nee Sobeich). Loving father of Lauren Nolan. Beloved brother of Daniel Nolan (Theresa), Claire Pellak (George), Thomas Nolan (Kathleen) and Mary Chappell (Tate). Sadly missed by 2 generations of nieces and nephews and all know knew him. A private gathering is planned. HUBERT M. McBRIDE F.H.



