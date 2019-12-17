|
WHITE
GERARDINE TERESA "TERRY" (nee Kenney)
of Havertown, passed away on December 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard White. Loving Mother of Amanda (Yasser) Rana and Michael (Casey) White. Grammy of Layla, Peyton, and Mila. Sister of Lee and Rick Kenney and the late Peggy Whelan, Jean Feiler, and Joan Buhler. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and In-laws. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Thursday, Dec. 19th at St. Denis Church, corner of Eagle Rd & St. Denis Lane, Havertown, PA 19083 where friends may call 10-10:45 A.M. at the Church also. Interment St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family prefers contributions be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Reseach Foundation, 225 City Line Ave, Suite #104, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 17, 2019