CANCIO
GERTRAUD "TRUDY"
passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in Harleysville, PA. Trudy was born in Munich, Germany in 1933. She would have been 86. Trudy had an interesting and full life. Living in Munich during WWII she emerged feisty, resilient, and determined to face any challenge head on. She always had a love of travel and desire to see the world, Trudy worked for an airline as a young woman, then immigrated to America where she started a family; later finding success and fulfillment working in office administration for Cabrini College, then a Swiss medical device company where she was very influential helping it to become a worldwide manufacturer. Trudy's influences and values helped shape and guide many individuals along the way both in business, and in pleasure. Trudy was always athletic, enjoying skiing and playing tennis throughout her life. She loved travelling, the theatre, Andrea Bocelli, the Alps, and was a champ at Scrabble. Trudy was thoughtful, very kind, and irreplaceable. Trudy will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Karen (Michael Hage) and David (Michele) Cancio, her grandchildren, Katherine Cancio, Michael Hage, and Karoline Hage. All are invited to her Visitation on Thursday, December 19 at 5 PM followed by her Service at 6 PM. Both are at KIRK AND NICE HERITAGE CHAPEL AT GEORGE WASHINGTON MEMORIAL Park, Plymouth Meeting, PA
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 16, 2019