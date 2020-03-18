|
CORAZO
GERTRUDE (nee Haubrick)
"Affectionately known as Cleo" passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020. Loving wife of the late William "Bill". Beloved mother of Theresa (Marc) Cam, Bill (Mary), Tess (Jim) McConaghie. Dearest Gram to: Kristin, Billy, Kevin, Maryellen, Christopher, Jessica, Kristy Ann and Lydia. Great Grammy of Mia, Leyna, Brian, Kaden, Noah, Isla and Zara. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Service will be held privately by family with Interment in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to the Michael Pilla Foundation to Fight Cancer, P.O. Box 138, Richboro, PA 18954.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 18, 2020