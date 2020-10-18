Gertrude M. "Gerry" of Havertown, Pa. passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her home in the presence of her family. She is the beloved wife of the late William J. McNasby. She is the dear sister of Bernadette Helen (Joseph) Pucillo-Mikusa, and the late Mary Patricia (the late Angelo) Perri. She is also survived by her 11 nieces and nephews. Gerry also has numerous grandnieces and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 9:30 am to 10:20 am and to her Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 am, both in Sacred Heart Church Shelbourne and Manoa Rds. Havertown, Pa. 19083. The interment will be in St. Denis Cemetery in Havertown, Pa. In lieu of flowers an offering in Mrs. Campbell's name to The Visitation Monastery 5820 City Avenue Philadelphia, Pa. 19131 would be greatly appreciated. (www.stretchfuneralhome.com
)