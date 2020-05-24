KROBERGERGERTRUDE R.Passed away on May 7, 2020 at age 106. Beloved daughter of the late Charles and Adeline (nee Castellano). Loving sister of the late Adeline; she is survived by many cousins and friends who will miss her dearly, especially her lovable and positive personality and love of life. Her Funeral Mass and Interment will be held at a later date when Federal and State Restrictions allow. Donations may be made in Gertrude's memory to Compassus-'Hospice'- 2 Campus Blvd, Suite 200, Newtown Square, PA 19073.