GERTRUDE R. KROBERGER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GERTRUDE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KROBERGER
GERTRUDE R.
Passed away on May 7, 2020 at age 106. Beloved daughter of the late Charles and Adeline (nee Castellano). Loving sister of the late Adeline; she is survived by many cousins and friends who will miss her dearly, especially her lovable and positive personality and love of life. Her Funeral Mass and Interment will be held at a later date when Federal and State Restrictions allow. Donations may be made in Gertrude's memory to Compassus-'Hospice'- 2 Campus Blvd, Suite 200, Newtown Square, PA 19073.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved