GIANA M. CAMPBELL
CAMPBELL
GIANA M.


age 25, on June 27, 2020, of Newtown Square, PA. Loving daughter of Paula (nee Brisgone) and Timothy Campbell, and sister to her "Bubba", Eric, also survived by her dear Pop Pop Anthony Brisgone (late Joan), and grandparents Terry W. and Margaret J. Campbell, her "Funcle" Anthony and Aunt Cathy Brisgone and sister-cousin Gina Brisgone and Stacey Emmel (A.J. and Luca) and aunts & uncles Terry (Lisa), Tammy (Jim), and Todd (Jen), and her many cousins, and relatives, friends and her entire CHOP family. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Viewing Mon. Evening July 6th 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 pm at The DANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike 19008 and Tuesday Morning July 7th; 10:00 AM - 11:45 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass at oon ALL IN CHURCH at St. Mary Magdalen's Church 2400 N. Providence Rd., Media, PA 19063. Interment S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Contributions in Giana's memory may be made to the CHOP Foundation, Neurofibromatosis Type II (NF2), PO Box 614, Broomall, PA 19008.
If anyone is interested in flowers please contact Matlack Florist 610-431-3077




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
