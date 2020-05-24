MAZZOLENI
GIANCARLO
Born in Lecco, Italy, and Philadelphia resident, passed away on Tuesday May 19th, 2020, surrounded by his wife Rosa, and children, Carlo and Susanna, after a long battle with cancer. He was 67.
The family would like to thank Dr. Naomi Haas, for the immense amount of care she provided to him and to his family during his illness.
A memorial service will be organized once lockdown restrictions are lifted. Please visit www.gianmazzoleni.com for more information, and for details regarding donations to cancer research in lieu of flowers, as per Giancarlo's request.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.