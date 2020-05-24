GIANCARLO MAZZOLENI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GIANCARLO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAZZOLENI
GIANCARLO
Born in Lecco, Italy, and Philadelphia resident, passed away on Tuesday May 19th, 2020, surrounded by his wife Rosa, and children, Carlo and Susanna, after a long battle with cancer. He was 67.
The family would like to thank Dr. Naomi Haas, for the immense amount of care she provided to him and to his family during his illness.
A memorial service will be organized once lockdown restrictions are lifted. Please visit www.gianmazzoleni.com for more information, and for details regarding donations to cancer research in lieu of flowers, as per Giancarlo's request.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved