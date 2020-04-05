Home

GILBERT EDWARD TEITELMAN

GILBERT EDWARD TEITELMAN Notice
TEITELMAN
GILBERT EDWARD
March 29, 2020, of Bala Cynwyd, PA. Beloved husband of Elyce(nee Baar); loving father of Melissa (Chad) Teitelman-Grotegut and Jodi Teitelman; adoring grandfather of Hannah Grotegut, Nathan Grotegut, Zoe Grotegut, Ethan Teitelman, and Jacob Teitelman. In addition to his love for his family, Gil was a true Philadelphia native whose love for the city and the Eagles ran deep.
Services for Gilbert are private, Internment pending. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia (jewishphilly.org).

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 5, 2020
