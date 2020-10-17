1/
GILBERT NORMAN SHOR
On October 16, 2020. Husband of the love of his life Shirley (nee Zipin). Father of Elise (Richard) Brantz and Mike (Beth) Shor. Brother of the late Wilma (Marvin) Mandell. Devoted grandfather of Jonathan Brantz, Lauren Brantz, Jessica Wisniewski and Jaclyn Margolis. Very proud great-grandfather of Emma and Olivia Wisniewski, Charlee and Riley Brantz and Lenni Margolis. Gil went to John Bartram High School, hitting the winning shot in the Philadelphia Public League championship basketball game in 1947, was a starting guard and 1952 graduate of Lafayette College, an Army veteran, the head basketball coach of Ambler Wissahickon High School in the late 50's and early 60's, the Director of the Southampton Cabana and Swim Club for many years, and a high school guidance counselor for most of his career. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral Services will be Graveside for the family. Shiva will be observed via a zoom call to be organized by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation, www.wish.org www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
