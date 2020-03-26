Home

Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
(610) 644-3540
GILDA (Augostine) BRUNO

GILDA (Augostine) BRUNO
BRUNO
GILDA (nee Augostine)
On March 24, 2020, age 92, of Wayne, PA. Wife of the late Alexander Bruno. Mother of; Louis (Elizabeth) Bruno. Grand-mother of; Alexander (Jessica) Bruno and Robert Bruno. Great grandmother of; Lucas Bruno. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to; Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 35 Old Eagle School Rd., Strafford, PA. 19087. Arr. by: THE ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC., PAOLI, PA.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 26, 2020
