|
|
BRUNO
GILDA (nee Augostine)
On March 24, 2020, age 92, of Wayne, PA. Wife of the late Alexander Bruno. Mother of; Louis (Elizabeth) Bruno. Grand-mother of; Alexander (Jessica) Bruno and Robert Bruno. Great grandmother of; Lucas Bruno. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to; Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 35 Old Eagle School Rd., Strafford, PA. 19087. Arr. by: THE ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC., PAOLI, PA.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 26, 2020