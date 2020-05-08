BELLANOGILDA C. (Porrini)On May 5, 2020, age 86, of Lima, PA. Wife of the late Richard Bellano. Survived by daughter, Suzanne Bellano; son, Richard (Nancy) Bellano; 3 grand-children: Karen (Jim) Gleason, Robert Tortorelli (Samantha) and Dana Bellano; 5 great-grand-children, Payton, Avery, Nathan, Harper and Sabrina; brother, Charles (Eleanor) Porrini; sister, Ellen (John) Schmidt; many other family members. Pre-ceded in death by daughter, Denise Bellano. Funeral Services and Interment will be private. Memorial contributions to the Huntington Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Ave., Suite 902, New York, NY 10018.BACCHI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Ltd., BridgeportCondolences to the family at