ALVA
GILDA O.
April 29, 2020. Beloved sister of Virginia Driggs (Raul) and the late Benjamin Flores; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services and Interment private. (JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 1, 2020.