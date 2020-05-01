GILDA O. ALVA
ALVA
GILDA O.
April 29, 2020. Beloved sister of Virginia Driggs (Raul) and the late Benjamin Flores; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services and Interment private. (JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Quinn, Inc.
5358 Roosevelt Boulevard
Philadelphia, PA 19124
215-535-1821
