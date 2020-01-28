Home

Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
GILDA (Santarelli) RAGUSI

GILDA (Santarelli) RAGUSI Notice
RAGUSI
GILDA (nee Santarelli)
January 26, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Mario L.; beloved mother of Dolores Taylor; loving grandmother of Lauren (Liam) Boyle and Rick (Katie) Taylor; great-grandmother of Carson, Ryan, and Jack; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Wednesday, 8:30 to 10:30 A.M, BALDI FUNERAL HOME, 1331 S. Broad St. (Ample Parking on Premises). Funeral Mass will follow Viewing 11 A.M., Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts., Ent. Fernwood Cemetery.

www.baldifuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 28, 2020
