STEINER KAPLAN





June 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Steiner. Devoted mother of Jill (Timothy) Carre, Michael (Karin) Kaplan, Lisa (Christopher) Knight, Niki Lyn (Pearce) Vazquez, Alex (Dena LaPotin) Kaplan, and Nicole (Casey) Biederman. Nona of Gavin, Justin, Garrett, Mika, Pasquale, Stella, Allen, Joaquin, Sophia, Nicolo, and Gabriel. Sister of Charles P. III (Cookie) Mirarchi, Mary Jo (Jack) Craig, Lisa (Joe) Ianni, and Janice Mirarchi. Also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation with her Familyat 9 A.M. at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Parish, 259 Forrest Ave., Ambler, PA 19002, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to St. Anthony of Padua Parish, or The Charles P. Mirarchi, Sr. Scholarship Fund, c/o Widener Law School, 4601 Concord Pk., Wilmington, DE 19803.

Expressions of Sympathy

www.monnti-ragofuneralhome.com



