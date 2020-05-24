GIOVANNA L. (Lepore) "Yakky" (Gerri) EISENSTEIN
EISENSTEIN
GIOVANNA L. (Gerri) "Yakky" (née Lepore)
86, passed away on May 19, 2020, of Glen Mills, PA, formerly of Drexel Hill.
Gerri was the beloved wife of the late Leo C. Eisenstein; loving mother of Edward (Tanya), Julia Young (Joseph), Leo Jr. (Sarah), John (the late Karen), Elizabeth Gallagher (Dan) and Veronica King (Kevin); devoted grandmother of Wendy Burke Walker (Paul), Cole Pierce (Elena), Sabrina Eisenstein, Tyler Pierce, Ariana Eisenstein, Paige King, Nicholas King, Danny Gallagher, Bella Eisenstein, Annie Gallagher and Giovanna Eisenstein; great-grandmother of Conner and Kara Walker; dear sister of Anthony Donald Lepore (Barbara). Predeceased by her siblings, John Lepore (Patricia) and Betty Lou Frank (William); as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Due to the pandemic, services are private for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial donations be made to Maris Grove Resident Care Fund, c/o Maris Grove Office of Philanthropy 200 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA 19342. (For more information call Barbara Burri 1-610-387-4670.)Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.
