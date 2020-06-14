GIOVANNI "JOHN" VENEZIALE
Age 72, born in Longano Italy, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020. Predeceased by his father Pietro and mother Elinora; survived by 1 brother and 5 sisters; many nieces and nephews; long-term partner Monica Scanlon. Loving father of Megan Lanterman (Ami), Eleanor DiPasquale (Giovanni), Joanne Capece (Fernando), Susan Varillo, (Louis), Lisa Veneziale, Pietro Veneziale, John Veneziale and Paul Veneziale. Nonno of Joseph, Angelina, Jesse and Lucas. Giovanni's life was filled with passion for family, friends and hard work. John was a very generous, loving man and will truly be missed by all. Relatives and friends are invited to call Tues., June 16, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. at St. Albert the Great, 212 Welsh Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 followed by Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Calling hours
09:30 AM
St. Albert the Great
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Int. Resurrection Cem.
Send Flowers
