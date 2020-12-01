Giovina "Gilda" (nee Pettinelli) Nov. 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alfredo Ciccarelli. Devoted mother of Lisa (late Mark) Giberson and Angela (Joe) Randazzo, loving grandmother of Joseph (Nicole), Patrick, Christopher (Melissa) and Nicole (Brian), great grandmother of Ariana. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday morning 10 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Richard Church, 18th and Pollock Sts. Funeral Mass to begin 11 A.M. Entombment private. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Alzheimer's Association
, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106 in Giovina's memory. Share online condolences: www.gangemifuneralhome.net