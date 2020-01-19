The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
GIUSEPPE SIRAVO

GIUSEPPE SIRAVO Notice
SIRAVO
GIUSEPPE


On January 16, 2020 age 72 yrs., of Glenside. Beloved husband of Sonia (nee Naranjo). Prede-ceased by his wife Charlotte (nee Clark). Loving father of Joseph M. (Sabrina). Grand-father of Gavin. Brother of Leonardo Siravo (Assunta) and the late Antonio Siravo ( survived Barbara). Predeceased by his parents Maria and Severino Siravo. Funeral Mass Wed. 10:30 A.M. at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave. (at Fitzwatertown Rd.), Ardsley, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday 7 to 9 P.M. at WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME 354 N. Easton Rd. (at Keswick Ave.) Glenside, PA 19038 and Wednesday at Church 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. Interment Hillside Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 19, 2020
