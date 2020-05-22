GLADYS (Taylor) DENNIS
Of Philadelphia Pennsylvania passed away peacefully in Philadelphia on May 12, 2020. Born to the late Selena Taylor, she was 95 years old. Lived in Crystal Springs and Jackson Mississippi through her high school years, graduating from Lanier High School. Gladys was the loving wife of the late Beverly V. Dennis, Jr. Gladys is survived by her loving daughter, Phyllis Lynne Dennis, son, Beverly V. Dennis, III (Camille), the love of her life, granddaughter Julia Soraya Dennis, her dear sister-in-law, Mamie Fains, her beloved grandson-by-marriage, Warren Michael Brewer, and several faithful lifelong friends. Due to the current pandemic, Gladys' family held a private service only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS), 100 N. 20th Street - 5th Floor, Philadelphia PA 19103-1495 (or online at: https://phsonline.org/). Interment was private at Northwood Cemetery. Arr. WALTER E. SABBATH, JR. FUNERAL SERVICE

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 22, 2020.
