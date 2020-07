GLICK





On June 23, 2020, formerly of the Bronx, NY Wife of the late Edward Glick. Mother of David Glick, Laurie (Patrick) Mulhall, and Philip ( Karen) Glick. Grandmother of Mollie, Amy, Matthew, and Miriam Glick, also survived by 6 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Contributions in memory may be made to the Humane Society of the United States or your local SPCA.

