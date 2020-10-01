GLENN E. HOSHAUER

Made his final journey into God's loving arms early Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the age of 89. Glenn was born in Reamstown, Lancaster County Pa. He attended the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf and received an honorary Diploma from there in 2013. Glenn had a lifelong love of sports. In 1991 he was inducted into the PSD Sports Hall of Fame, based on being an All-American football player, high scoring guard in basketball, and being on the baseball team in high school. Later he enjoyed playing volleyball and bowling. He also participated in the Senior Games in Delaware County for many years and won numerous medals. Glenn worked as a printer his entire life, retiring from the Philadelphia Inquirer after 30 years. He was one of the longest active members of the Silent Athletic Club, becoming a lifetime member in 2000. In addition to sports, Glenn loved nothing more than enjoying an evening with family and friends playing cards, especially pinochle. Son (continued)



