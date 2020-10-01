1/1
Glenn Hoshauer
made his final journey into God's loving arms early Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the age of 89. Glenn was born in Reamstown, Lancaster County Pa. He attended the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf and received an honorary Diploma from there in 2013. Glenn had a lifelong love of sports. In 1991 he was inducted into the PSD Sports Hall of Fame, based on being an All-American football player, high scoring guard in basketball, and being on the baseball team in high school. Later he enjoyed playing volleyball and bowling. He also participated in the Senior Games in Delaware County for many years and won numerous medals. Glenn worked as a printer his entire life, retiring from the Philadelphia Inquirer after 30 years. He was one of the longest active members of the Silent Athletic Club, becoming a lifetime member in 2000. In addition to sports, Glenn loved nothing more than enjoying an evening with family and friends playing cards, especially pinochle. Son of the late Edgar and Elda (nee Coldren) Hoshauer. Beloved husband of 65 years to Lillian (nee MacCain) Hoshauer. Loving Dad to Cyndi Morrill (Kevin), of Gibbstown NJ, Gail Harris (Jack), of Glassboro NJ, and Glenn M. Hoshauer (Laurie) of Ft. Worth TX. PopPop to Brian (Crystal), Jeffrey, Kevin, Justin, Amanda, Rebekah, and Jacob. Opa to MacKenzie, Brady, and Aryia. Dear brother of the late Derwent Hoshauer (Ruth), Dolores Bongart (Frank), and Romaine Jones (Elmer). Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 from 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 730 South New St. (corner of New St. and Rosedale Ave.) West Chester, PA. 19382. Services will be at 3 P.M. in the church. The service will be live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbX6tcc7jkOl0kFjD0B4Q-w/videos?disable_polymer=1 Please note, Visitation will be outside in the Portico. Masks and social distancing are required. There is limited seating allowed in the church for the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Deaf Missions, 21199 Greenview Rd., Council Bluffs, IA 51503 deafmissions.com DeafCAN! (Deaf Community Action Network), 730 South New Street, West Chester, PA 19382 www.DeafCANpa.org DHCC (Deaf-Hearing Communication Center), 630 Fairview Road, Swarthmore, PA 19081 dhcc.org

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 1, 2020.
