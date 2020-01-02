|
|
GIANGIULIO
GLORIA A.
68, of Yeadon, passed on Dec. 27, 2019. Daughter of the late Francis and Gloria Giangiulio. Sister of Tina Ford, Jospeph, Linda Fox and the late Francis, Nicholas and Lisa. Mother of Fernando and Sabrina, grand-mother of, Sierra, Fernando, Shannae, Frederick, and Katrina. Also survived by friends, Minnie and Shirley, niece Sheila, cousin Joe and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends from church and neighbors. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Jan. 6, 2020. Viewing 9:15 A.M. - 10:15 A.M. and Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Louis Church, 821 W. Cobbs Creek Parkway, Yeadon. Burial Holy Cross Cemetery private. Contri-butions to would be appreciated. Arrangements by MARVIL FUNERAL HOME, DARBY & ALDAN. To leave condolences for the family please visit
www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 2, 2020