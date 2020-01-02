Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marvil Funeral Home, Ltd. - Darby
1110 Main St.
Darby, PA 19023
610-583-2727
Resources
More Obituaries for GLORIA GIANGIULIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLORIA A. GIANGIULIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GLORIA A. GIANGIULIO Notice
GIANGIULIO
GLORIA A.


68, of Yeadon, passed on Dec. 27, 2019. Daughter of the late Francis and Gloria Giangiulio. Sister of Tina Ford, Jospeph, Linda Fox and the late Francis, Nicholas and Lisa. Mother of Fernando and Sabrina, grand-mother of, Sierra, Fernando, Shannae, Frederick, and Katrina. Also survived by friends, Minnie and Shirley, niece Sheila, cousin Joe and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends from church and neighbors. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Jan. 6, 2020. Viewing 9:15 A.M. - 10:15 A.M. and Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Louis Church, 821 W. Cobbs Creek Parkway, Yeadon. Burial Holy Cross Cemetery private. Contri-butions to would be appreciated. Arrangements by MARVIL FUNERAL HOME, DARBY & ALDAN. To leave condolences for the family please visit

www.marvilfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GLORIA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marvil Funeral Home, Ltd. - Darby
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -