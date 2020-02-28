|
Feb. 26, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving wife of the late Freddie. Loving mother of Freddie, Dominik, Mary Lou Clark (Thomas), and the late Cindy. Nany of Damion, Ryan, Stacia, Nadine, Freddie, Donnie, Mick, Kim, Lynn and 4 great grand-children. Sister of Catherine "Faye"; also survived by her loving caretaker Chris, and her fur baby Tricia. Gloria was a 8th degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do and a foster mother to all. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Sunday 4:00-6:00 P.M. and Monday 8:30-9:30 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) Phila., PA followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Timothy Church. Interment William Penn Cem.
