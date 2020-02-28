The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
GLORIA BAKER
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Timothy Church
GLORIA BAKER

GLORIA BAKER Notice
BAKER
GLORIA
Feb. 26, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving wife of the late Freddie. Loving mother of Freddie, Dominik, Mary Lou Clark (Thomas), and the late Cindy. Nany of Damion, Ryan, Stacia, Nadine, Freddie, Donnie, Mick, Kim, Lynn and 4 great grand-children. Sister of Catherine "Faye"; also survived by her loving caretaker Chris, and her fur baby Tricia. Gloria was a 8th degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do and a foster mother to all. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Sunday 4:00-6:00 P.M. and Monday 8:30-9:30 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) Phila., PA followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Timothy Church. Interment William Penn Cem.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 28, 2020
