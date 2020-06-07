BASS
GLORIA (nee Goodman)
On June 6, 2020. Wife of the late Paul. Mother of Andrea (Fred) Novin and Jeffrey (Brenda) Bass. Grandmother of Alyson and Randi Bass. Services and Interment private.
Contributions in her memory may be made to The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation jdrf.org
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.