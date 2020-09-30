gloria brown

Passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to Richard, Lauren (David) and Janis (Robert) and Alex (Ariel), Lindsey, Ben (Irene), and Sam. Gloria grew up in Center City, Philadelphia where she graduated from Temple University. She was a buyer for Bonwit Teller and Director of Sales for the Holiday Inn City Line Avenue. At the same time, she was involved in numerous charitable organizations, her children's activities and was President of her Temple sisterhood. She and Richard were avid patrons of the arts, serious tennis players, and traveled often. In her later years she lived in the Watermark Logan Square and became President of the residents community. She enjoyed time with her friends, painting, and was a devoted mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com