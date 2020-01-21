Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Annunciation Church
401 Brookline Blvd.
Havertown, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Annunciation Church
401 Brookline Blvd.
Havertown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GLORIA CONDELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLORIA (Piro) CONDELLO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GLORIA (Piro) CONDELLO Notice
CONDELLO
GLORIA (nee Piro)


Formerly of Yeadon PA, passed away on January 17, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late John S. Condello, Jr.. Loving mother of John S. (Vicki Waters) Condello, III, Karen (Jim) Lowrey, Diane (Bill) Martella and Richard (Liz) Condello. Also survived by 7 grandchildren. Sister of the late Raymond Piro.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Annunciation Church, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown PA, where friends may call from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. at the Church prior to Mass. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family prefers contributions to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

www.loganfuneralhomes.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GLORIA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -