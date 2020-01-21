|
CONDELLO
GLORIA (nee Piro)
Formerly of Yeadon PA, passed away on January 17, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late John S. Condello, Jr.. Loving mother of John S. (Vicki Waters) Condello, III, Karen (Jim) Lowrey, Diane (Bill) Martella and Richard (Liz) Condello. Also survived by 7 grandchildren. Sister of the late Raymond Piro.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Annunciation Church, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown PA, where friends may call from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. at the Church prior to Mass. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family prefers contributions to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 21, 2020