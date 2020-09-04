1/1
Gloria (nee Grosso) FELICI
On September 2, 2020, age 80 of Aston. Beloved wife of the late Peter F. Devoted mother of Roseann (Thomas Russell) and Vincent D.D.S.(Susan Kondoff. ) Loving grandmother of Charles, Peter (Lauren), Ashley Meehan (Eric), Angela (Vince), Kyle, Cody, Matthew and Gabriella. Great-Grandmother of Zachary, Conner, Addison, Nolan and Bella. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing THURSDAY from 9:45-10:45 A.M. at the Church of Saint Joseph, 3255 Concord Rd., Aston followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be sent to the Parkinson's Council, 111 Presidential Blvd., Suite 250, Bala Cynwyd, PA. 19004. Int. Ss Peter & Paul Cemetery.LOGAN VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, BROOMALL
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 4, 2020.
