Peacefully at Chandler Hall hospice on Oct.9, 2020. (nee Bolletino) Beloved wife of the late Robert . Loving Mother of Christine Rokosz (Gregory) and Carla Jiulianti (Steven). Dear Grandmother of Douglas, Alicia, Stefanie. Sister of Patricia Conti (Robert). Also survived by her nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Thursday Oct.15,2020 St. Jerome Church 8100 Colfax st. Phila. 19136 9am to 9:45am folowed by her funeral mas 10 am Int. Arlington cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, family prefers donations to St Jude Children's hospital 501 st Jude Place Memphis TN 38105 or Smile Train 633 Third ave. 9th floor Newyork NY 10017 in her memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store